Juventus are now on the cusp of finalizing the transfer of Tiago Djalo after striking an agreement with Palermo for Flippo Ranocchia.

Many had expected the Portuguese to be a Juventus player by now, but the management still needs a few more days to complete the operation, notes Fabrizio Romano in The Daily Briefing.

The club’s finances remain under great scrutiny from UEFA and their Financial Fair Play rules.

So as the Italian journalist explains, the Bianconeri must sell Ranocchia to Palermo before signing Djalo in order to balance the books. Nevertheless, he insists that it’s all “done”.

The 22-year-old midfielder is currently on loan at Empoli, but hasn’t been able to cement himself a starting berth in Aurelio Andreazzoli’s lineup.

Thus, the midfielder is set to join the ambitious Palermo who seek promotion to Serie A at the end of the season.

This sale would practically finance the arrival of the Portuguese defender who should cost the club around 3.5 million euros.

Lille are willing to accept this relatively low transfer fee as the 23-year-old’s contract will expire at the end of the season.

The former Sporting and Milan player was apparently betrothed to Inter who were looking to sign him in the summer as a free agent, but Juventus entered the fray and sabotaged their arch-rivals plans.

Djalo hasn’t played a competitive match since suffering an ACL injury in March, but his recovery is in its final stages.