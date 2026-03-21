Juventus has been linked with a potential summer move for Sandro Tonali, although completing such a transfer would be highly challenging given Newcastle United’s reluctance to sell key players. The Premier League side has built a strong squad in recent seasons, and Tonali has emerged as one of their most reliable and influential performers.

Juventus Interest Faces Major Obstacles

The midfielder continues to impress on the European stage, reinforcing his reputation as one of the most accomplished players in his position. Juventus has tracked his progress for some time, recognising his quality and suitability for their midfield. However, prising him away from Newcastle United will require a significant financial commitment.

As reported by Calciomercato, Fabrizio Romano stated, “Juve have been trying to bring Sandro Tonali back to Italy for a couple of years. They’re also trying with some conviction on the player side.” This highlights the club’s long-standing interest and determination to explore the possibility of a deal.

Financial and Competitive Challenges

Despite this sustained pursuit, several factors complicate Juventus’ chances of success. Tonali commands a substantial salary at Newcastle United, and the club is expected to demand a considerable transfer fee to even consider negotiations. At present, Juventus may not be in a financial position to meet such demands, particularly given the scale of investment required.

In addition to the economic hurdles, competition for his signature is expected to be intense. Other leading clubs, including Arsenal and Manchester City, are also reportedly monitoring his situation. This further reduces Juventus’ likelihood of securing the midfielder, as they would need to outmanoeuvre well-resourced rivals.

As a result, while Juventus’ interest in Tonali remains genuine, the complexity of the deal makes it a difficult objective to achieve. The club will need to carefully assess its options as it looks to strengthen the squad ahead of the next campaign.