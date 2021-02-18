Romano reveals how PSG snatched former Juve sensation

During the 2018-19 season, Moise Kean was the toast of the town in Turin.

Despite still being a teenager at the time, the Italian international worked his way into Max Allegri’s first XI, and enjoyed a spectacular scoring run in the second half of the season.

However, after the arrival of Maurizio Sarri in the summer of 2019, the young striker was shockingly sold to Everton.

Kean’s first season in England was underwhelming considering his high standards, and therefore the Toffees opted to loan him out for the 20/21 season.

According to famous Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano (via Calciomercato.com), the Old Lady tried to bring back their former player twelve months after selling him.

Juventus director Fabio Paratici tried to sign the 21-year-old star before sealing the Federico Chiesa operation.

Nonetheless, Everton were only willing to sanction the Italian’s return to Turin either either on a dry loan deal, or a resale based on the same price of the original transfer (estimated between 25 and 30 million euros).

However, the Bianconeri hierarchy wasn’t convinced with either proposition, and therefore the negotiations broke down.

On the other hand, Paris Saint Germain were waiting in the shadows, as they managed to seal a dry loan transfer for Kean in the last days of the summer market.

The report adds that PSG director Leonardo was ”obsessed” with the young striker, and therefore never gave up on the deal which turned out to be hugely beneficial for both the player and the club.

The former Juventus striker scored his side’s third goal in the 4-1 victory against Barcelona on Tuesday.