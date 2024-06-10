Federico Chiesa could leave Juventus this summer as doubts continue to surround his future at the club.

The attacker has struggled to meet expectations at club level since winning Euro 2020.

Juventus refused to sell him after that competition, and he suffered a long-term injury that seems to have affected him since then.

Under their former manager, Max Allegri, Chiesa struggled for relevance, and playing out of position did not help.

A new manager is coming, but Chiesa has still not signed a new deal, suggesting he might be looking to leave.

Juve wants him to stay and will try to secure him on a new contract; however, Fabrizio Romano reveals on X that he will be sold if a good offer comes in.

He notes the player’s agent is expected to hold talks with the club soon, and both parties will try to agree on a new deal.

However, with one season left on his contract, Chiesa could leave the Allianz Stadium.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa has not met expectations since he joined us, and it makes no sense to keep him if he does not fit into Thiago Motta’s plans.

We need to let him go and replace him with a player that suits the manager’s style of play.