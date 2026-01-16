Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the future of Luciano Spalletti, revealing that Juventus is actively working to secure the manager on a new contract as soon as possible. The development will be welcomed by supporters, who view continuity in the dugout as essential as the club pushes towards the end of the season with optimism and ambition.

Juventus eager to secure stability

Juventus remains one of the leading teams in world football and has continued to maintain a high standard of performance under Spalletti. Since his arrival, the club has shown consistency and resilience, which has reinforced belief within the squad and among fans. The Bianconeri possess a strong group of players capable of competing for honours, and there is a shared understanding that silverware is a realistic objective.

Maintaining focus has been a priority, with the team determined to keep winning matches and building momentum. Supporters have been vocal in their belief that Spalletti is the right figure to lead the club forward, and there is a clear desire for him to remain in charge for the long term. From the club’s perspective, securing his future is seen as a logical step in safeguarding progress.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Contract talks reflect confidence

Spalletti initially signed a short-term agreement when he accepted the role, but Juventus is now open to extending that arrangement. This shift reflects confidence in his work and recognition of the positive impact he has made. Negotiations are ongoing as the club seeks to reach an agreement that satisfies all parties.

Providing insight into the situation, Romano explained the current mood around the talks according to Tuttojuve, stating, “The current state of play for Juventus, however, is a happy one for Juve. Very happy because since Luciano Spalletti arrived, the results speak for themselves, and his renewal remains a key topic in my videos because, as I insist, Juve is working hard to renew Spalletti’s contract, but they’re also working hard on the transfer market.”

The comments underline Juventus’s dual focus on planning for the future while continuing to strengthen the squad. For many fans, a renewed contract for Spalletti would represent stability and a clear signal of intent as the club looks to build on its current trajectory.