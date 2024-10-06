Despite having his doping ban reduced from four years to 18 months, Paul Pogba is still set to leave Juventus according to several top news sources, including Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer market guru expects the two parties to reach an agreement over a contract termination as he revealed on his X account.

The Frenchman still has a contract with the Bianconeri valid until June 2026. Nevertheless, Romano reveals that the midfielder is seeking a fresh start, so he’s open to rescinding his deal.

Thiago Motta isn’t a fan of large squads, and he already has six midfielders at his disposal.

Moreover, Pogba remains the club’s second-highest earner behind Dusan Vlahovic, with a net salary of 8 million euros.

The player’s wages have been suspended during his ban, but the club would have to bring him back on the payroll once he’s eligible to play again by March, unless they find a solution earlier, which appears to be the most likely scenario at this stage.

As Romano reveals, the two parties will begin their talks to terminate the player’s contract on Monday.

Afterwards, it will be interesting to see where the 31-year-old’s next career chapter will be.

Pogba made his return to Juventus in the summer of 2022 following a six-year stint at Manchester United. But after an injury-plagued campaign, the doping ban was likely the final nail in the coffin of a calamitous second spell in Turin.