Juventus and Thiago Motta have had an agreement in principle for quite some time now, but the signatures have yet to arrive.

The Bianconeri have made way for the Italo-Brazilian’s arrival by sacking Max Allegri, albeit under controversial circumstances.

For his part, the 41-year-old rejected Bologna’s contract renewal offers, opting to change the air following a historic campaign that saw the Emilians qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 60 years.

So while the writing has been on the wall for months, when will the official announcement be made?

In his morning column for The Daily Briefing, Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed that Juventus will announce the arrival of Motta next week.

The transfer market guru insists that the two parties have a full agreement and that it is all going according to plan. Romano believes the Bianconeri never intended to make the announcement this week anyway.

The former Inter and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder will thus sign a contract valid until June 2027 in the coming days.

Moreover, the journalist reveals that Motta has already been involved in the club’s transfer market plans.

For instance, the former Genoa and Spezia coach is an avid admirer of Monza goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio who should complete a move to Juventus in the coming days.

Motta is also in favor of signing Atalanta’s Teun Koopmeiners, but this one remains a comprehensively more complex operation due to La Dea’s hefty asking price.