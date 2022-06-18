At a time when Juventus are closing in on the signing Paul Pogba, another Frenchman could be walking away in the opposite direction.

According to famous Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Juventus have decided to place Adrien Rabiot on the transfer list.

The transfer market expert tweeted the news late on Friday, while adding that the player is also looking to leave Turin this summer.

Romano claims that several Premier League clubs are interested in the 27-year-old, without mentioning any side in specific.

The former Paris Saint Germain midfielder joined the Bianconeri as a free agent in 2019, and served under three different managers in his three campaigns at the Allianz Stadium.

Rabiot’s contract expires in 2023, so he should be available for a relatively low transfer fee, especially after enduring three mostly underwhelming campaigns.

Adrien Rabiot has been included in Juventus transfer list, so there are chances for him to be sold – and he wants to leave the club this summer. 🇫🇷 #transfers Premier League clubs are already exploring this possibility. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 17, 2022

While he remains one of the club’s highest earners, Rabiot has done little to justify his hefty wages. Therefore, Federico Cherubini and Maurizio Arrivabene would happily end their collaboration with the midfielder as soon as possible.

For his part, the former PSG man is hoping to play an important role in the upcoming World Cup with the French national team, after missing out on the previous edition.

So if the arrival of Pogba would jeopardize his position within Max Allegri’s plans, then he might have an added motive to leave Juventus this summer.