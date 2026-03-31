Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Juventus and their growing frustration with Loïs Openda, whom they are obliged to sign permanently at the end of the current term.

The Belgian forward joined Juventus on loan from RB Leipzig during the summer, with expectations that he would make an immediate impact and help the club move on from Dušan Vlahović. However, his performances have fallen well short of expectations, leaving successive managers struggling to place their trust in him.

Struggles in Turin

Openda’s form has been a significant concern throughout the campaign, with inconsistency and a lack of effectiveness in front of goal proving costly. When Luciano Spalletti took charge, he initially attempted to revitalise the striker’s performances. However, it quickly became apparent that the player was unable to meet the tactical and performance standards required.

As a result, Openda is now widely expected to depart the Allianz Stadium at the end of the season. Juventus will be hoping for an upturn in his form in the coming weeks, as improved performances could increase his market value ahead of a potential sale.

Juventus Seek Resolution

The summer transfer window is likely to present the most suitable opportunity for Juventus to resolve the situation. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Romano explained the club’s current stance, stating, “Openda is now a problem for Juve to solve and they are already looking for buyers for him. At the moment they are looking more for him than for David.

“Spalletti has also often made it clear, both privately and publicly, that the Belgian isn’t going along with what he wants. It’s over between Openda and Juve, and they’ll part ways unless there’s a dramatic turn of events.”

These remarks underline the extent of the disconnect between player and club. With limited prospects of a turnaround, a separation appears inevitable unless there is a significant and unexpected improvement in his performance before the season concludes.