Juventus could emerge as a possible destination for iconic Spanish defender Sergio Ramos, who is seeking a new career chapter.

The 39-year-old is one of the most decorated players in his generation, winning a host of trophies during his illustrious Real Madrid stint, which spanned over 16 years.

Ramos left the White Castle in the summer of 2021, before joining Lionel Messi and Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain. Two years later, he made his return to his original club, Sevilla, for a brief second spell.

Sergio Ramos determined to return to Europe

The centre-back has been active with Monterrey since February, but he’s set to leave the Mexican club when his contract expires at the end of December.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano (via his official YouTube channel), Ramos has already informed his current employers of his decision to leave, as he’s looking forward to another experience in Europe.

The defender is said to be open to a six-month deal that would see him represent a top European side and help them achieve their objectives during the second month of the season.

Needless to say, this latest update has sparked speculations regarding the veteran’s next destination.

According to Calciomercato, Ramos could be an opportunity for some of the biggest clubs in Serie A, who have made a habit of poaching ageing stars.

Could Juventus pursue Sergio Ramos?

The source also mentions Juventus as a potential candidate in the race. The source recalls how the Bianconeri had considered him an option last winter following Gleison Bremer’s ACL injury.

This season, Juve’s situation at the back isn’t as woeful as it was last season when Bremer and Juan Cabal were out for the rest of the campaign, but they could still do with an addition at the back, as Luciano Spalletti’s choices remain somewhat limited, as evidenced by Teun Koopmeiners’ transition.

Nevertheless, it should be pointed out that the club has since undergone a major managerial shake-up, with Damien Comolli installing new parameters for player recruitment.