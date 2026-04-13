Juventus head coach Luciano Spalletti has reportedly suggested the signing of Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae.

The 29-year-old is currently struggling for playing time at Vincent Kompany’s camp, as the Belgian manager prefers the centre-back partnership of Dayot Upamecano and Jothana Tah. Nevertheless, he still has admirers in Italian football.

The South Korean international only spent one season in Serie A, but it was certainly a memorable one.

Luciano Spalletti requests Kim Min-jae reunion

Kim joined Napoli in the summer of 2022, completing a transfer from Fenerbahce. At the time, he had large boots to fill, as he was entrusted with the daunting task of replacing longtime stalwart Kalidou Koulibaly, who had sealed a move to Chelsea.

Interestingly, the ‘Korean Monster’ not only filled the void left by his Senegalese, but even outdid his predecessor by playing a vital role in Napoli’s historic Scudetto triumph. He was thus named the Serie A Defender of the Season.

The following summer, Bayern triggered Kim’s €50 million release clause. However, his move to the Bundesliga didn’t pan out as initially hoped.

After three years at the Allianz Arena, the centre-back could finally leave the German champions in search of a more prominent role.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano (via Calciomercato), Kim’s quest for playing time could lead him back to Spalletti’s court.

Can Juventus afford to sign Kim?

Romano believes the 67-year-old-old manager would love to reunite with his former Napoli pupil at Juventus, who are already seeking defensive reinforcement.

The Bianconeri have been tracking out-of-contract Bournemouth centre-back Marcos Senesi, but the Argentine appears destined to sign for another Premier League club.

Therefore, the Juventus directors will turn their attention to alternative tracks, and one could lead to the South Korean star.

However, Kim’s arrival would be costly, as despite his lack of playing time, Bayern Munich are reportedly requesting €40 million.

Moreover, the player currently earns a yearly net salary of €8 million, a figure that is considered outside Juve’s wage ceiling.

Finally, the source mentions competition from other Italian giants, including Milan, who have placed him at the top of their shortlist.