Juventus and Randal Kolo Muani are reportedly keen to reunite next summer, as the striker won’t dwell at Tottenham Hotspur for too long.

The Frenchman had a largely successful six-month loan stint in Turin between January and June 2025. The Bianconeri tried to bring him back last summer, but they failed to reach an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain, who ended up loaning him to Spurs.

Between his personal struggles and the club’s miserable campaign, the 27-year-old has been enduring woeful times in North London.

The Striker’s situation improved following his reunion with Igor Tudor, who confirmed him as a regular starter, but neither man is expected to stay at the club beyond the current campaign.

Randal Kolo Muani desires Juventus return

In addition to last summer’s botched negotiations, Juventus had also attempted to bring Kolo Muani back in January.

Although they fell short once again, Damien Comolli and Co. had at least managed to reconcile with their PSG counterparts following the summer debacle, which could pave the way for a summer transfer.

In the latest video posted on his Italian YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano insisted that Kolo Muani has already expressed his desire to leave Tottenham at the end of the season. Moreover, the French international would jump at the opportunity to rejoin Juventus.

Juve keen to replace David & Openda with Kolo Muani

The Italian journalist adds that the Bianconeri would relish the opportunity to welcome Kolo Muani back at the club.

They would like to pair him with Dusan Vlahovic once more, as the latter is also negotiating a new contract with the Juventus management.

On the other hand, the Serie A giants will try to offload Jonathan David and Lois Openda, who have failed to impress since joining the club last summer.

Romano didn’t disclose any figures, but it is believed that PSG’s asking price for Kolo Muani should drop to circa €40 million, making him more affordable compared to last year.