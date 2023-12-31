Fabrizio Romano expects Juventus to complete the signing of 17-year-old Vasilije Adzic in a matter of weeks.

The teenager is a product of Budocnost Podgorica academy and has risen through the club’s ranks to become a member of the first team.

Despite his tender age, the youngster has carved himself an important role in the team. The attacking midfielder has contributed with six goals and two assists in all competitions.

For their part, Juventus have been working on adding Adzic to their ranks for months, and Romano believes they do have an agreement in place.

The Italian journalist expects the teenager to complete his transfer to Turin in January, particularly in the second week of the month.

⚪️⚫️🇲🇪 Understand Vasilije Adzic will travel to Italy on the second week of January to undergo medical tests as new Juventus player. 2006 born talent will join for €2m plus €1m easy add-ons plus extra add-ons for potential, total €5m package. pic.twitter.com/KtaF50d37N — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 31, 2023

The Bianconeri will reportedly pay a fixed fee of 2 million euros for his signature in addition to another million as bonuses on easily achievable objectives.

Moreover, Podgorica could collect another 2 million on other add-ons, which would raise the sum to 5M.

Adzic primarily plays as an attacking midfielder, but can also operate in a deeper position in the middle of the park or as a winger.

It remains to be seen which Juventus squad will the youngster join upon signing for the club.

A direct route to Max Allegri’s first team remains unlikely at this early stage of his career. Therefore, he might initially land in the Primavera squad.

Nevertheless, the Juventus Next Gen could be the right fit for the youngster since he’s accustomed to playing against professional players.

Massimo Brambilla’s squad could also use some bolstering as they’re currently embroiled in a relegation battle in Serie C.