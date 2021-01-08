Roma’s attempt to beat Juventus to American talent fails

Calciomercato says that AS Roma made another attempt to lure Bryan Reynolds to their team, but they failed.

The Giallorossi are battling with Juventus for the signature of the young American as he continues to impress with FC Dallas.

He looks set to become the next top American talent to make a name for himself in Europe.

Having been impressed by the performance of Weston McKennie so far, Juventus isn’t afraid to add another American to their team, and McKennie will probably be the next.

However, they are facing competition from AS Roma and Club Brugge for his signature.

Roma is so keen to get his signature ahead of Juventus, and the report claims that their General Director, Tiago Pinto put a call in to him and his club regarding a transfer, but they still failed to convince him to join them.

It then says that the defender is taking his time before he decides on his future.

The right-back has played 19 MLS games and provided 3 assists for FC Dallas this season, and he is being tipped to become a top star when he moves to Europe.