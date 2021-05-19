“Rome is my city” Buffon’s partner comments on rumours linking him to AS Roma

Gianluigi Buffon is leaving Juventus at the end of this season and one of the teams interested in taking him on is AS Roma.

At 43, Buffon is older than Andrea Pirlo and should be thinking about retiring from active football.

However, the Juve second choice goalie is still going strong and looks set to have another adventure before he ends his playing career.

He has been a Juventus man for much of his time as a player and had a one-year stint abroad with PSG during the 2018/2019 season.

He might still move abroad for next season and his partner, Ilaria D’Amico, is happy with whichever direction his career moves next.

The Italian commentator spoke about Buffon moving in the summer recently and said she would be happy if he joined AS Roma since it would be a smooth transition because it is her city.

She then added that she also enjoys abroad and would choose to leave Italy if she had the chance to decide that because Buffon will probably be better off outside the country.

“Rome is my city, so if he were to go to Roma, we wouldn’t need to go house-hunting,” she told Radio Uno via Football Italia.

“I really enjoy experiences abroad and Gigi was very happy to try out a new lifestyle. If I had to vote, I’d choose to go abroad, because Gigi has quite a lot of baggage in Italy.

“Having said that, the Italian league for an Italian is always an attractive prospect.”