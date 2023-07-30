Romelu Lukaku’s future has been a subject of intense speculation, and he has been linked with a potential move to Juventus. The situation has been complicated by Lukaku’s interactions with the Bianconeri, which reportedly irritated Inter Milan, the club he spent last season on loan with from Chelsea.

Inter was initially keen on keeping Lukaku and worked on trying to secure a deal to retain him. Lukaku had a strong connection with the club and its fans, having played a key role in helping them win the Serie A title after a long wait in a previous stint.

However, Lukaku’s discussions with Juventus dashed Inter’s hopes of a possible return. As a result, Inter is no longer in the race for his signature, leaving Juventus as the primary contender.

While there is also interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia, Lukaku prefers to continue his career in Europe. Juventus is keen on securing his services and is looking to make an offer to Chelsea to bring the Belgian striker to their squad.

However, while talking with a fan, Football Italia reveals the striker told the Inter supporter, “I don’t think a deal will happen,” regarding a possible transfer to Juventus.

Juve FC Says

Lukaku is one of the finest strikers in Europe and he will instantly improve our team if we add him to the group.

However, we have to act fast and it would be too much embarrassment for the Belgian if we do not sign him after he turned his back on Inter Milan, who loved him so much.