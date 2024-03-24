Italian journalist Romeo Agresti insists that Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli will be the one taking all major sporting decisions at the club starting this summer.

The 52-year-old joined the club’s hierarchy last July after securing an agreement with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis who eventually agreed to terminate his contract.

Nevertheless, Agresti believes that Giuntoli arrived too late last summer, so it was sporting director Giovanni Manna who laid the club’s plans.

However, the situation will be drastically different this year, with Giuntoli asserting full control.

As he explains on his YouTube channel, Agresti tips the Football Director to make all the major decisions this summer, which includes the future of Max Allegri and Federico Chiesa.

Giuntoli may also request a reunion with Napoli Chief Scout Giuseppe Pompilio.