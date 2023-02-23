Romeo Agresti expects Juventus players to respond to Nantes manager on the pitch

Journalist Romeo Agresti believes the words of the Nantes manager, who insists Juventus would be in trouble if they do not qualify, should motivate the Bianconeri players to do well against the Frenchmen tonight.

During his pre-match press conference, Antoine Kombouaré relished playing mind games and piled the pressure on the Bianconeri.

He is allowed to boast after his side secured a 1-1 draw against a very poor Juve team in the first leg and would now look to complete the upset at home.

But Agresti expects Juve players to be out for vengeance when both clubs take to the field for the fixture.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“I hope for a great Juventus victory against Nantes. Kombouaré’s statements reflect reality, that is, if Juventus were to go out against Nantes, it would be a failure. However, players should load themselves with these words and want to retaliate. Today there will be a very very warm environment, so you certainly don’t have to go there with the calm approach we have had in other games, because otherwise you risk getting out of it very badly.”

Juve FC Says

Beating Nantes is a must and we do not need extra motivation when we think about everything at stake if we leave Europe.

We could have had a tougher draw, so we simply must earn the win in this match and move to the next round of the competition, otherwise, fans of other clubs will mock us.