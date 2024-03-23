Italian journalist Romeo Agresti discussed the future of Juventus teenager Dean Huijsen on his YouTube channel.

The 18-year-old raised eyebrows by choosing to play for Spain U21 on the international level despite his Dutch heritage.

But as Agresti notes, the defender has already showcased his strong character by snubbing Frosinone when he received a call from former Roma coach Jose Mourinho last winter.

Huijsen has recently declared his intention to return to Juventus in the summer, and the journalist believes it was the right statement to make given he’s on a dry loan.

Nevertheless, Agresti feels that the Bianconeri would consider selling the promising youngster if they were to receive an offer worth 40 million euros or more.