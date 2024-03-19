In recent weeks, the focus of scrutiny surrounding Juventus has primarily centred on Max Allegri, leading some to believe that he may be the club’s main problem, as his managerial instructions appear to be ineffective.

Allegri was entrusted with the task of training and improving the team upon his return to Juventus, but he has yet to convincingly achieve that objective.

At a prestigious club like Juventus, coaches are often judged by the number of trophies they secure, and Allegri has failed to deliver any since his comeback.

Despite Allegri’s efforts to stabilise the team amidst off-field challenges last season, many do not view this accomplishment as significant, especially considering the high expectations associated with Juventus.

Juve will likely replace their manager when the term finishes, but is Allegri the club’s only problem? Goal.com journalist Romeo Agresti writes in his column:

“Thinking that Allegri represents the only problem, however, would be a big mistake. To return to being a true Juve, Juve will have to revisit more situations at the end of this season. Examples: complete the sports area by inserting some figures attributable to Giuntoli; review the squad compatibly with the financial limits to be respected. In short, the current team is worthy of the Champions League and obtaining a top 4-5 finish is by no means a sporting miracle, but at the same time there is an aura of mediocrity that cannot go unnoticed.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri is facing most of the criticism being thrown at the club because he is the leader and has returned to the club with so many expectations.

It is unacceptable for the team to struggle as it has in the last three seasons, but changing the manager alone may not change things.