Following the sensational start to his Serie A experience, Juventus fans are hoping the club can find a way to keep Randal Kolo Muani beyond the current campaign.

The 26-year-old is coming off a miserable first half of the season which culminated in his omission from the Paris Saint-Germain squad under the orders of Luis Enrique who prefers to rely on false number nines. However, you wouldn’t tell it based on the Frenchman’s first couple of outings in Italy.

The striker made his Juventus debut on hostile territory, leading the line for the Bianconeri in their away fixture to Napoli. The France international put Thiago Motta’s men in the lead with a clinical volley. Even though the outing ended in the Old Lady’s defeat, Kolo Muani still earned the plaudits.

The January signing then consolidated his superb start by scoring twice against Empoli in the space of three minutes to turn the result upside-down on his first appearance at the Allianz Stadium.

So after endearing himself to the Bianconeri faithful, the supporters are now keen to keep him at Continassa beyond his current loan spell. However, this might not be an easy task, explains IlBianconero correspondent Romeo Agresti.

The Juventus insider notes that the relationship between the Serie A giants and PSG has certainly improved in recent months after taking a massive hit in the aftermath of the infamous Super League announcement. The departure of former Juventus president Andrea Agnelli certainly played a key role in the reconciliation.

But while this factor could lend the Old Lady a hand, it won’t be sufficient on its own, as Juve must still find an economic agreement that pleases the Ligue 1 champions. It should also be noted that the Italians don’t have an option to sign the striker, so from a legal perspective, they find themselves in a similar situation to any other suitor.

Nevertheless, Juventus would hope that Kolo Muani would also push in their favour once he grows fond of his new club.

The striker cost PSG 95 million euros in the summer of 2023, so they could be seeking a transfer fee in the region of 50 million to avoid a capital loss.