Italian journalist Romeo Agresti expects Juventus to make at least six new signings during the upcoming summer transfer market.

The Bianconeri had a relatively quiet transfer campaign last summer, and none of the new arrivals managed to convince the management or the fanbase.

Joao Mario was sent out on loan to Bologna in January, while the club will try to offload Jonathan David, Lois Openda and Edon Zhegrova.

Therefore, Luciano Spalletti is expecting the arrival of more suitable reinforcements, who would be able to raise the squad’s quality.

Romeo Agresti reveals Juve’s summer 2026 plans

In a new video posted on his YouTube channel (via IlBianconero), Agresti reveals that Juventus are planning to address six playing roles.

As the Continassa insider explains, this plan will be put into effect whether the club qualifies for the Champions League or not, although the level of players could hinge on the outcome.

The first order of business is to bring in a new goalkeeper to replace Michele Di Gregorio, who has fallen out of favour with Spalletti, with Mattia Perin usurping him in the pecking order. The manager is said to be keen on a reunion with Liverpool’s Alisson Becker.

Juventus also need a new centre-back. Out-of-contract Bournemouth stalwart Marcos Senesi could be the favourite, while Antonio Rudiger could be an alternative option if he opts against renewing his contract with Real Madrid.

The six positions Juventus will reinforce in the summer

Agresti adds that the Bianconeri need a new full-back, but without specifying for which flank. Perhaps a versatile profile would be ideal for Spalletti’s plans.

Moreover, Juventus are plotting a double swoop in the middle of the park. Manchester City playmaker Bernardo Silva is very popular among the hierarchy. Hence, the other profile could be a more defensive-minded midfielder.

Finally, the Serie A giants need a new striker. Randal Kolo Muani is a profile that everyone at the club agrees upon, while Robert Lewandowski recently emerged as a potential target.