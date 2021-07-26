Ronaldinho speaks about Dybala’s future after they holidayed in Miami

Brazilian legend Ronaldinho is good friends with Juventus attacker Paulo Dybala and they both were on holiday in Miami this summer.

With uncertainty continuing to surround the attacker’s future at Juventus ahead of next season, Ronaldinho was asked about what his friend has decided and he gave little away.

The former Barcelona star claimed that he has no idea what Dybala has decided to do about his future.

Insisting that as a friend, he just wants the Argentinian to make a decision that suits him best and keeps him happy.

He told Sky Sports as quoted by Il Bianconero: “If Paulo will stay at Juve? I don’t know what he will do, we are friends and I want him to be happy, no matter where.”

Dybala struggled on and off the pitch last season for Andrea Pirlo and he will hope to do better in the upcoming season.

Massimiliano Allegri enjoyed working with him in his first stint at the club and he would expect the attacker to buy into his plans again.

He sat out Juve’s first preseason game at the weekend against Cesena because of a minor injury and both the player and club will hope it is just a temporary setback and not how the rest of the campaign would be.

His continuous injury problems don’t put him in a good position as he negotiates a new deal with the club with under a year left on his current contract.