Ronaldo accused of saving his energy for the European Championships

Cristiano Ronaldo has come under fire in recent months, and is regularly the first player picked on when results do not go perfectly, and his display for Juventus yesterday were below-par.

The Old Lady were held to a 1-1 draw by Fiorentina in Florence, and despite playing the entire 90 minutes, I cannot recall anything positive from our superstar.

The one main incident of CR7 in my mind was the missed header. Dejan Kulusevski floated a perfect ball in for the Portuguese to head home from close-range, only for the attacker to mistime his jump.

This goal would have sealed all three points, but something was definitely missing with the star yesterday.

One could argue that the uncertainty on his future could be playing on his mind, or that he is disinterested with continuing with Juventus, but one opinion is that he is instead thinking of preservation.

TuttoSport claims that CR7 could be saving his energy for the European Championships, with the international competition set to begin in around seven weeks time.

Cristiano is almost undroppable, and our side was unable to beat Atalanta only last week with the 36 year-old absent through injury.

At this point in the campaign, we cannot afford passengers, but at the same time, we also cannot afford to make major decisions on the participation of CR7 also.

Does Ronaldo appear disinterested or could there be another reason?

Patrick