Ronaldo after record breaking goal: “The Scudetto is still possible”

After scoring the opener in last night’s Italian Super Cup clash between Juventus and Napoli, Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t only hand the Old Lady its first title of the current campaign, but he also accomplished yet another personal historical achievement.

The Portuguese legend took his overall tally to 760 goals in his illustrious career, therefore becoming the most prolific goal-scorer in the history of the sport after overtaking the previous record owner Austro-Czech legend Josef Bican (SportStar)

Although these numbers remain a topic of debate, especially for Brazilian legends Pele and Romario who both claim to have scored more than 1000 goals during their careers, most media outlets believe that Crtistiano’s tally is much more accurate and proven.

Nonetheless, after leading the Bianconeri to their 9th Italian Super Cup triumph, the former Real Madrid star was more focused on his team’s objectives rather than his own.

“We are very happy with the win, it was difficult, especially as the pitch was terrible, but we got it done,” Ronaldo told RAI Sport via Football Italia.

“We showed a different attitude to the bad performance against Inter. That is the past, this is a very important trophy and we hope this can give the team more confidence going into the future.”

Naturally, the Portuguese was asked about Juve’s chances of mounting a comeback in the domestic league, and CR7 had a reassuring message to the Bianconeri faithful.

“Milan and Inter are very strong, but I believe we have what it takes to win. It’s going to be very difficult, but I believe the Scudetto is still possible.”