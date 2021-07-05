Ronaldo agent will be in Italy this week to resolve his future with Juventus

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus could be decided this week after Tuttosport via Il Bianconero revealed that his agent, Jorge Mendes, is expected to meet with Juventus.

The attacker has one more season left at the club but there is no clarity about where his long-term future lies at the moment.

Ronaldo had been focused on the Euro 2020 campaign with the Portugal national team, but they have been eliminated now and he will turn his attention to his club future.

The Bianconeri have some financial problems and they would be boosted if they get rid of his wages.

However, they are not looking to force him out and will instead wait for his decision.

The report says the player and the club remain unclear about where he would play next season.

However, Mendes will be in Italy this week and one of the clubs that he will meet with is Juventus.

Juve director, Federico Cherubini and Mendes will hold talks and they will hopefully discuss a possible solution.

Ronaldo has already been offered to the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United and PSG.

The latter looks like a more realistic destination and Mendes will tell Juve about them if the Frenchmen are serious about signing him.