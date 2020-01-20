Ronaldo: ‘All that matters is the win’

Cristiano Ronaldo was full of praise for Parma but conceded that despite scoring a brace in the game, all that matters is the win.

The Portugal forward was on target once again, scoring for the seventh game in a row, tying him with David Trezeguet for successive games and goals scored.

Ronaldo has now scored 11 goals in the last seven games, taking him to 18 overall in all competitions for Juventus, but he believes the victory was the most important thing.

“It was important that we win. We knew Inter drew and Lazio won, so it was important to build an advantage,” he told Sky Sport Italia after the game.

“It was tough, Parma are very organised and difficult to beat, but we fought hard and got the victory.

“Parma were pushing forward in the final stages, getting bodies into the box and we were struggling to clear our lines for a while. It can happen, we got a little tense, but the important thing is that we picked up the points.”