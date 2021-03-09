Ronaldo and Bonucci linked with a major European club

When Juventus take on Porto at the Allianz stadium, more than a Champions League quarter final spot will be on the line.

The second leg encounter will be a crucial one for the Old Lady’s entire season.

The Bianconeri are currently facing some financial difficulties related to the Covid-19 pandemic, and an early elimination would be a massive economical blow.

Moreover, Cristiano Ronaldo arrived to Turin in 2018 with the objective of adding more silverware to his impressive cabinet.

However, if Juve and Ronaldo fail to help one another in achieving European glory, they could be heading for an early divorce – at least according to some news reports.

Don Balon (via TuttoJuve) claims that the Portuguese star could be heading to PSG if the Italian champions get eliminated from the Champions League.

The Parisians are known to be after Lionel Messi who could be a free agent in the summer if he refuses to sign a contract extension with Barcelona in the next few months.

Nonetheless, the source states that the French champions are hoping to sign a major superstar in CR7.

On another front, a different report claims that PSG are interested in the services of yet another Juventus veteran.

According to Todofichajes, the capital side is hoping to sign Leonardo Bonucci in the upcoming transfer market session.

The Frenchmen lost their defensive leader last summer when Thiago Silva left them to join Chelsea.

Therefore, PSG are reportedly eager on signing the Italian defender to replace him, and his transfer value could be worth around 15 million euros.