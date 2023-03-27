Ronaldo and Dybala representatives miss preliminary hearing

Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala are two players Juventus still owe salaries and have asked the club to pay.

The Bianconeri owe Ronaldo almost 20m euros, while Dybala is owed about 3m euros.

Both players are actively pursuing their money and the club will pay, but it is currently under investigation for the under-the-table agreement.

As the case went for hearing today, both players could have sent their lawyers to attend it, but they didn’t.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals both Ronaldo and Dybala did not have representatives at the hearing, which suggests they have no interest in getting their money back through civil justice at the moment.

Juve FC Says

Dybala and Ronaldo will get their money as the club has agreed to pay and there is a better time for them to make such a request.

The Bianconeri are going through a tough period and they will hardly find that much money to pay players who are not on their books anymore.

We expect the club to succeed in stopping the case from going to trial. However, if the judge orders one, we believe the leaders know which lawyer to appoint who can help them to secure victory.