Ronaldo and Juventus – Match made in heaven

Has Cristiano Ronaldo Lost His Touch? Definitely Not

As the years pass, and Cristiano Ronaldo edges ever closer to retirement, it is easy to suggest that he has lost his spark, that special something that made him arguably the best player on the planet for many years.

However, if the past few seasons are anything to go by, this couldn’t be further from the truth. Ronaldo has shown that age does not get in the way of an incredible work ethic, and drive to be the best to ever do it.

Starting at Sporting CP at the young age of 16, it didn’t take long for Ronaldo to impress. Not only was he playing like an individual beyond his years and experience, he was the first player in Sporting’s history to play for the Under-15’s, under-16, under-17, under-18’s, B Team and First Team, all in the same season.

This phenomenal rise quickly attracted interested from across Europe. During the 2002-03 season, his representatives suggested him Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier, Barcelona president Joan Laporta, and Arsene Wenger even met with the young superstar at Arsenal’s training ground to discuss a transfer.

However, after Sporting beat Manchester United 3-1, a certain Mr Ferguson was set on signing the young gun. Manchester United quickly snapped up the Portuguese for £12.24 million. Yes, that’s how little Ronaldo was once worth.

Everyone knows what followed after he signed for Manchester United. Years of absolute dominance in the Premier League. Ronaldo was one of the best attacking players in the league, and he hadn’t even reached his peak yet.

After Manchester United, Ronaldo moved to Real Madrid for a world record fee at the time of £80 million. Once again, Ronaldo became one of the best players in La Liga, and the rivalry between himself and Leo Messi began.

He went to score countless goals, too many assists to process, multiple La Liga titles, Champions League winner medals, and Ballon d’Ors. He broke multiple goal scoring records in the process just to add the cherry on top.

Real Madrid made it the final of the 2017/18 Champions League, where they were up against Liverpool. Real Madrid won the match, and the process, Ronaldo won his fifth Champions League winners medal, and the only player to win the tournament 5 times.

At the end of the season, no one was expecting him to make the move away from the Bernabeu, as many thought he was going to see his career out at the Spanish giants. However, on July 18th 2018, Ronaldo made a €100 million transfer to Juventus.

Considering he was now into his 30’s, you would have thought he would take his foot off the gas. Nothing could be further from the truth. It took Ronaldo four matches to score his first goal for Juventus, which he quickly followed up with a second in a 3-1 win over Sassuolo.

On the 19th of September, in his first Champions League game for Juventus, he was sent off in the 29th minute, his first red card in 154 Champions League games. In the same competition, he became the first player to win 100 Champions League matches after beating Valencia 1-0.

After scoring in a 3-0 win over Fiorentina, Ronaldo became the first Juventus player since 1957 to score 10 goals in his first 14 games for the club. He finished third in the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year, as well as the Best Men’s Player of the Year. He was also the runner-up in his chase for the Ballon d’Or.

To top off his season, Juventus was the Serie A title, making Ronaldo the first player to win league titles in England, Spain and Italy. On April 27th, he scored his 600th club goal, as well as winning the inaugural Serie A Award for Most Valuable Player.

His second season at Juventus has seen him break even more records. On the 1st of October, in a 3-0 win against Bayer Leverkusen in which he scored, he became only the second player to score in 14 Champions League campaigns.

Recently, a more incredible record broken. Ronaldo scored in a 3-1 over Udinese, making Ronaldo the first player in the top five leagues in Europe to score over 10 goals in 15 consecutive seasons.

Juventus are sitting atop the Serie A pile. Ronaldo is just as good as he was 5, 10 years ago. If you were to ask if Ronaldo was happy in Italy, happy at Juventus, the answer is clearly yes.

It has already been stated that Ronaldo is vital for Juventus’s next season, with fans also pressuring Maurizio Sarri to play the deadly “trident” of Ronaldo, Higuain and Dybala. The 34 year old isn’t quite done, and probably won’t stop until he has his hands on that 6th Ballon d’Or.