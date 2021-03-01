Ronaldo approves of Juventus pursuit of Tottenham man

Giovani Lo Celso has become a transfer target for Juventus and Calciomercato reports that Cristiano Ronaldo approves of the deal.

The Argentinean is currently on the books of Tottenham, but the report claims that the English side is looking to revamp their team under Jose Mourinho.

The Special One will bring in reinforcements when the transfer window reopens, but he will also have to sacrifice some of his current options.

The former PSG man is one player that may leave and Juve is leaning towards grabbing him.

He has also played for Real Betis where he reportedly impressed Ronaldo and the Portuguese want him as a teammate in Turin.

Spurs are notoriously hard to negotiate with when it comes to buying their players and Juventus will be wary of that.

However, the report adds that the Lilywhites will ask for just 25m euros to part ways with him.

That fee doesn’t look too much for a player of his quality, but the current financial reality of the Turin side might make it hard for them to fork out even that much for his signature.

His form for the rest of this season will also be important in determining if the Bianconeri should talk to Spurs about landing him.