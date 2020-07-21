Cristiano Ronaldo breaks Serie A records

Cristiano Ronaldo has set two new records by scoring a brace in Juve’s 2-1 victory over Lazio yesterday.

The Portuguese star has now become the first player in history to score 50 goals in the Premier League, La Liga and now Serie A.

Alongside, he’s now set the record for becoming the fastest player to score 50 goals in Italy’s top division, finding the net 50 times in 61 games, beating Andriy Shevchenko’s record of 69 games.

Next up, Ronaldo is aiming to secure this seasons Capocannoniere title while also taking aim at the European Golden Boot where he hopes to overtake Robert Lewandowski.