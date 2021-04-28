Ronaldo breaks silence after Fiorentina draw

Cristiano Ronaldo has struggled for goals in recent games and he fired a blank again when Juventus faced Fiorentina the last time out.

With the race for the Champions League places now wide open, Juve needs to be on their best form.

However, they let themselves down by drawing against La Viola and now they have more work to do to make the Champions League.

His blank in the Fiorentina game means Ronaldo has failed to score in each of his last three games and he played the entire 90 minutes of the matches.

He is one player that everyone expects to perform even if others don’t and his current drought has affected the team.

Juve has just a win in their last three matches and he played in two without scoring.

After spending some days off social media following the draw in Florence, the former Real Madrid man has finally broken his silence.

Ronaldo took to his Instagram page to send a message to Juventus’ and his fans.

He posted an image of himself in a shirt and jean and captioned it: “Success happens when your dreams are bigger than excuses,”