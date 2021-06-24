Ronaldo breaks yet another goal record for Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo is the ultimate goal machine and the Portugal captain has just proven that statement on the international stage.

Fresh from winning the Serie A Golden Boot, he went to Euro 2020 with the Portuguese national team to defend the title they won in France in 2016.

Portugal isn’t the most exciting country to watch partly because of their conservative style of play.

However, they have in Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the greatest goal-scorers the world has ever known and the Juventus man has always proven that statement to be true.

In Portugal’s game against France yesterday, the attacker scored twice from the penalty spot to help his nation to a 2-2 draw against the reigning world champions.

By doing so, Calciomercato confirms that he is now the joint all-time highest goal-scorer in international football.

The second strike was his 109th in the Portuguese shirt and he equals the record set by Iran’s Ali Daei.

This latest achievement shows once again that Juventus has one of the best players in the world on their hands in Cristiano Ronaldo.

The attacker has a year left on his current deal in Turin and there has been a lot of speculation about his future.

It appears that he may leave, but if he stays, he can fire them to the Serie A title again, next season.