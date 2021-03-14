Ronaldo can break personal duck against Cagliari

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest scorers that has ever played for Juventus and he remains one player that every Italian team fears coming up against.

The Portuguese attacker has scored in every stadium in the competition apart from Sardegna Arena, which is the home of Cagliari, according to Football Italia.

He faces them there today and he has the chance to break that interesting duck.

The report says he has scored five goals in four games against them. However, they have all been scored in Turin.

Those goals have come in just two of the games as he netted a hat-trick once and scored a brace in the other game.

His only visit to the stadium came in July last year and he fired blanks in a 2-0 loss for the Bianconeri.

After exiting the Champions League at the hands of FC Porto in midweek, fans are expecting a response from their team in this game and it would be interesting to see how the Bianconeri would do that.

Ronaldo also didn’t score in both legs against the Portuguese side and should be keen to get back to goal-scoring form in this game.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last three games ahead of this fixture.