Ronaldo chasing another record in Juve’s clash against Inter

Just when you’d think that you’ve heard all about Cristiano Ronaldo’s records, the Portuguese superstar sets his sights on completing yet another remarkable achievement.

According to Tuttosport via TuttoMercartoWeb, the Juventus striker is hoping to reach another astonishing number on Sunday, when the Old Lady heads to Milano for a crucial encounter against arch-rivals Inter.

The report states that with a goal against the Nerazzurri, the five time Ballon d’Or winner will score his 20th goal of the campaign, for the 15th season in a row.

Ronaldo has already scored 15 league goals in 13 appearances this season, as well as four in the Champions league, taking his tally to 19 overall.

The former Real Madrid man will undoubtedly manage to maintain this legendary run, as the current campaign hasn’t even reached the halfway point, however, setting this record against Juve’s Scudetto rivals would definitely have a much better taste to it.

In the San Siro (also known as the Guiseppe Meazza stadium), Ronaldo has only scored 4 goals throughout his career, which isn’t considered to be a big number for his legendary standards. Three of these goals came against Milan, and only one against Inter.

Nonetheless, the Portuguese enjoys a solid record in his matches against the Beneamata who he faced eight times throughout his career (between Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United and Juventus) , as he managed to beat them four times, with three draws and only one loss.

The Bianconeri faithful will be hoping that their star man will be able to improve on these numbers and secure another vital victory against another Scudetto foe.