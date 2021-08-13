Ronaldo considering moves to two clubs but it might not be this summer

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future is one of the biggest issues to be resolved by Juventus in this transfer window.

At the moment, it looks almost certain that he will stay, especially as PSG has secured the signing of Lionel Messi.

The French club was one of his biggest suitors and perhaps the only club that can afford him right now.

However, that route has been closed with 11 months left on Ronaldo’s current Juve deal.

The Bianconeri don’t look interested in giving him a new one and that means he has to find a new club.

Reports from Portugal, as claimed by Tuttomercatoweb, says the attacker is evaluating offers from two clubs at the moment.

It says Inter Miami of the MLS remains keen to add him to their squad as soon as it becomes possible.

The David Beckham American franchise has been signing some of Europe’s top players and they landed Gonzalo Higuain and Blaise Matuidi from Juve.

The other proposal that he is reportedly looking at is an offer from Sporting Lisbon, where he started his career.

After winning the Portuguese league, they want to bring him back to help them remain the top club in the competition.

The report, however, concludes that he might not move in this transfer window.