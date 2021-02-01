Ronaldo could be benched as probable Juventus team for Inter Milan match is revealed

Juventus will face Inter Milan in the semi-final of the Coppa Italia tomorrow, and Andrea Pirlo has been tipped to make some changes to his team sheet for the game.

The Bianconeri beat SPAL comprehensively 4-0 in the quarter-finals, but they know that Inter is a more difficult opponent to deal with.

After losing 2-0 to the Nerazzurri earlier in the year, Juve will have their minds set on vengeance when both teams take to the field for this match.

Juventus fielded a weakened team for the match against SPAL, and they have been tipped to still rest some of their players again regardless of the opponent.

Matthijs de Ligt, Juan Cuadrado and Alex Sandro missed the league meeting between both teams, but they are available for this game.

Journalist and Juventus fan Luca Momblano has now revealed that the Juve team for the game could be a much-changed one with Cristiano Ronaldo potentially missing.

He said via Calciomercato: “In goal there will be Buffon, in defense with De Ligt one between Demiral and Bonucci. On the left there could be the Brazilian tandem formed by Danilo and Alex Sandro , while in the median only Bentancur is certain of the place, then disqualified in the championship.

“With him more Arthur than McKennie who is good at taking over even in the running game. In front of Kulusevski with CR7, but beware that if Morata is well, Ronaldo could end up on the bench in view of Saturday’s match against Roma.”