Ronaldo could frustratingly remain at Juventus this summer and move to the MLS next year

August 20, 2021 - 10:00 am

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future has been the subject of much debate, so much so that he even came out to warn about false rumours this week.

The Juventus striker has been in the news for much of this summer and until the transfer window closes, that will likely remain the case.

He has one season left on his current Bianconeri contract and there has been no talks of a renewal at the moment.

It seems like an obvious sign that Juve isn’t looking to continue their relationship with him.

The attacker remains a key member of their squad, but he could still be shipped out of the club for the right fee.

A new report from Todofichajes says his agent has been offering him to other clubs around Europe.

However, there has been no success in that regard. It claims that the striker is now looking at staying, but not because he wants to.

It claims that the only way Ronaldo will leave Juventus this summer is if Real Madrid signs Kylian Mbappe, which would open the door for PSG to sign him.

Otherwise, he will stay at Juve and move to the MLS next summer.

