Ronaldo could lure experienced Juventus man to Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo is seriously working to help Saudi Arabian football after his move to the middle eastern country.

The attacker spent between 2018 and 2021 at Juventus and built a relationship with several players at the club.

He spent a campaign at Manchester United before moving to the middle east and is now looking to convince some players to join him there.

A report on Calciomercato reveals the Portugal attacker is speaking to Juan Cuadrado as the Colombian enters the last months of his contract at Juve.

The winger triggered a new deal at the end of last season, but he has not played enough this term, so he might not get another Juve contract.

The report says Ronaldo is now looking to take advantage of that to convince him to move to the Saudi Pro League.

Juve FC Says

Cuadrado has done some remarkable things in black and white and we won several trophies together.

However, he has rarely been fit for an extended period recently and is certainly a player we can do without from the end of this season.

Ronaldo is free to talk him into moving to the Middle East because we are not so interested in keeping the ex-Chelsea man.