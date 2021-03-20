Ronaldo credits his teammates after winning best Serie A player award

On Friday night, the Italian Footballers’s association (AIC) announced the winners of the Gran Gala del Calcio awards, despite not being able to hold an actual ceremony.

This event had replaced its predecessor – called Oscar del Calcio AIC – since 2011.

After leading Juventus to their 9th Scudetto title in a row, Cristiano Ronaldo received the award for best Serie A player in the 2019/20 season.

The Portuguese superstar wins the award for the second season in a row, after contributing with 31 league goals.

After receiving the prize, CR7 admitted that it was a strange year, in reference to the abrupt of the season due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It was a strange year, a year that no one would have wanted, but on a personal and team level, it was positive, because we won the championship,” Ronaldo told Sky Sport Italia as translated by Football Italia.

“At the beginning, it was difficult to play in empty stadiums, but our goal was to win the championship and we did it.

“We missed the Champions league but that’s how football is.”

Among the many he scored last season, the former Real Madrid star chose the header against Sampdoria – after ‘flying’ mid-air to meet the cross – as his best of the campaign.

“It was my best goal, I’m very sure of it,” Ronaldo continued. “I want to thank my teammates, because without them it wouldn’t have been possible to receive this prize.

“Thanks to the players who voted for me, I feel very lucky. I think the trust, the endurance and passion are the secret to continuing to enjoy football.

“I feel motivated and these elements must coexist, otherwise it’s not possible to play at this level when you are 35, 36, 37 or 40.” Concluded the Portuguese legend.

Ronaldo’s teammates Paulo Dybala and Leonardo Bonucci were also chosen among the Best XI of the season.

On the other hand, Gian Piero Gasperini was voted as the best manager, with his Atalanta side being recognized as the team of the season.