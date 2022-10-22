Ronaldo de Lima says Juventus struggles do not negate the benefits of investing in Serie A

Former Inter Milan striker Ronaldo de Lima has delivered a verdict on investing in Serie A clubs even though Juventus and others are struggling financially.

The former striker owns Real Valladolid of La Liga and Cruzeiro in Brazil and could be eyeing an investment in Serie A.

Juve has struggled financially for the last few seasons, but they are still the biggest club in the Italian top flight.

Some other sides in the division have also struggled with money and the competition is not as appealing as the Premier League to investors.

However, Ronaldo insists the struggle of these sides does not mean investing in the Italian top flight is bad.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“It is true that the football industry has improved a lot all over the world, but Italy has the best quality: passion. People are in love with football and this is the most important thing. Now I see that there are many foreign investors. It is true that Juventus, Milan and Inter have economic difficulties, but I believe that in Italy there is incredible potential, and I think things can improve quickly: those who invest in Italy today take clubs at an exceptional price and their value will grow tremendously.”

Juve FC Says

Serie A has not been as appealing as we would have wanted to investors recently and most fans know this.

However, as an astute businessman, Ronaldo will likely find value even in ruins.