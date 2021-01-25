Ronaldo delivers a message to Juventus fans after Bologna win

Cristiano Ronaldo has assured Juventus fans that the players will keep working hard to win the league title after they beat Bologna today.

The Bianconeri took advantage of Inter Milan and AC Milan dropping points to get themselves back in the title race.

Before the game week, they were behind top-of-the-table Milan by 10 points. They have reduced that to 7 points after Milan lost at home to Atalanta, and Juve has a game in hand.

If they win their outstanding match, they will be behind by just four points in arrears, if Milan drops more points, it becomes even easier.

After the game, Ronaldo took to his Instagram account to tell the club’s fans that the win was an important one and that they will keep working hard like this until the end of the season.

He posted an image of himself and captioned the post: “Very important victory! We are on the right path! Go on like this ️ # to the end”

Ronaldo didn’t score in the match, but at 35, he is still leading the team with his goals.

The former Manchester United man has already scored 15 goals in the same number of league games, and 4 goals in 4 matches in the Champions League this season.