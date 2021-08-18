Ronaldo delivers strong statement against transfer rumours

Cristiano Ronaldo has released a strongly worded statement to debunk several rumours linking him with a move away from Juventus to other clubs.

The Portuguese attacker has entered the last year of his current Juventus contract and he has been tipped to leave the club.

There have been rumours linking him with the likes of PSG, Real Madrid and Manchester City in this transfer window.

The general feeling is that Juventus needs him to leave so that they can free up space on their wage bill for other players whom they would like to sign.

Massimiliano Allegri has no other choice but to have the former Manchester United man in his plans at the moment.

However, rumours of a move away from Turin just will not go away and the attacker has surprisingly decided to address them.

In a strongly worded statement on his Instagram, he clarified that he was breaking his silence to ensure people cannot mess around with his name.

“More than the disrespect for me as a man and as a player, the frivolous way that my future is covered in the media is disrespectful to all the clubs involved in these rumours, as well as to their players and staff.

“My story at Real Madrid has been written. It’s been recorded. In words and numbers, in trophies and titles, in records and in headlines. It’s in the Museum at the Bernabeu Stadium and it’s also in the minds of every fan of the club.

“And beyond what I achieved, I remember that in those nine years I had a relationship of deep affection and respect for “merengue afición”, an affection and respect that I retain to this day, and that I will always cherish. I know that the true Real Madrid fans will continue to have me in their hearts, and I will have them in mine.

“As well as this most recent episode in Spain, there have been frequent news and stories associating me with a number of clubs in many different Leagues, with nobody ever being concerned about trying to find out the actual truth.

“I’m breaking my silence now to say that I can’t allow people to keep playing around with my name. I remain focused on my career and in my work, committed and prepared for all the challenges that I have to face. Everything else? Everything else is just talk.”