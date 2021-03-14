“Ronaldo deserved a red card” former ref makes bold claim

Cristiano Ronaldo was the star of the show as Juventus earned a 3-1 win over Cagliari in Serie A this evening.

The Portuguese attacker and his teammates went into the game needing to respond to their exit from the Champions League earlier in the week.

They have found visiting Cagliari tough in recent seasons and lost 2-0 the last time Ronaldo played there.

The attacker silenced his critics by scoring the first goal, but he was involved in dangerous play after that and earned a yellow card.

He attacked a cross from Federico Chiesa to convert it and he instead caught Alessio Cragno in the face.

Although he was cautioned for the foul, former referee, Luca Marelli says he should have seen red instead.

He admits that Ronaldo never intended to foul the goalie, but he insists that it was a dangerous play that was worthy of a red card.

He said via Football Italia: “Ronaldo deserved a red card, although not intentional, it’s a serious foul that deserved a red card, too bad VAR didn’t intervene.”

If Ronaldo had been sent off at that moment, it probably could have resulted in a different outcome simply because he was the only Bianconeri player that was unplayable in the game.