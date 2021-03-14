red card
Club News

“Ronaldo deserved a red card” former ref makes bold claim

March 14, 2021 - 9:15 pm

Cristiano Ronaldo was the star of the show as Juventus earned a 3-1 win over Cagliari in Serie A this evening.

The Portuguese attacker and his teammates went into the game needing to respond to their exit from the Champions League earlier in the week.

They have found visiting Cagliari tough in recent seasons and lost 2-0 the last time Ronaldo played there.

The attacker silenced his critics by scoring the first goal, but he was involved in dangerous play after that and earned a yellow card.

He attacked a cross from Federico Chiesa to convert it and he instead caught Alessio Cragno in the face.

Although he was cautioned for the foul, former referee, Luca Marelli says he should have seen red instead.

He admits that Ronaldo never intended to foul the goalie, but he insists that it was a dangerous play that was worthy of a red card.

He said via Football Italia: “Ronaldo deserved a red card, although not intentional, it’s a serious foul that deserved a red card, too bad VAR didn’t intervene.”

If Ronaldo had been sent off at that moment, it probably could have resulted in a different outcome simply because he was the only Bianconeri player that was unplayable in the game.

 

Avatar

You Might Also Like

ronaldo

Ronaldo refuses to do a post-match interview

March 14, 2021

Juventus put midweek woes behind them with convincing win

March 14, 2021

Video: Cagliari pull one back against Juventus

March 14, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.