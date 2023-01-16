Ronaldo did not sign a special financial deal with Juventus

Investigators had claimed Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo signed a secret agreement for the Bianconeri to pay the attacker under the table during the covid-19 pandemic.

Juve had announced their players forfeited some of their wages but in reality, paid them under the table and did not record it in their finances.

Investigators have now discovered this and it is claimed the club owes Ronaldo around 20m euros in deferred payments, which is not recorded in their financial statements.

The attacker had asked for documents pertaining to the investigation to clear his name and a source has told Football Italia the Portuguese star did not sign the agreement.

The report reveals that only Juventus signed it because Ronaldo was advised against it.

Juve FC Says

Ronaldo is an intelligent man and has a good legal team, which has just saved him from any legal liability.

However, if the agreement is true, the Al Nassr man will not want to lose all that money, so fans can expect him to continue asking Juventus for the payment.

For now, we must keep our attention on the action on the field and win as many matches as possible before the term ends.