Ronaldo didn’t spend the night in Turin after Bologna-Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo jetted off to Portugal immediately after Juventus beat Bologna 4-1 to confirm their place in the top four on the last day of the season.

This is what Tuttomercatoweb via Football Italia is reporting as speculation about his future continues to spread.

The attacker has again had a solid campaign on an individual level as he top-scored in Serie A.

However, his goals weren’t enough for Juventus to retain their league title or to go beyond the Round of 16 in the Champions League.

This was one of their worst seasons in ten years as they had to wait until the end to secure a top-four finish.

Ronaldo makes the most money among all the players at the club and, understandably, he gets the most stick.

His decision to jet off immediately after the season finale isn’t an unusual one particularly because he was linking up with the Portugal national team ahead of the Euro 2020 campaign.

However, because he has looked like an uninterested figure in his last few games for the club and the fans are waiting to hear if he has played his last game for them, this has been made a big deal.