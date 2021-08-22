Ronaldo, Dybala and Chiesa lead probable Juventus lineup for Udinese match

Juventus will kick-start their Serie A campaign this evening when they take on Udinese at the Dacia Arena.

Massimiliano Allegri will want his players to get all the points and start this season in the best possible manner.

The Bianconeri have been hard at work during the preseason and this match will show if it prepared them to win back the league title.

Football Italia has named a probable line up for them ahead of the fixture and it sees Allegri go for an attacking trident of Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo and Federico Chiesa.

Dybala is expected to start up top with Ronaldo and Chiesa on the left and right of the former Palermo man.

Danilo and Alex Sandro are both expected to start as the right and left full-backs in the match.

They would be supported by Matthijs de Ligt and Leonardo Bonucci, who will be the centre back pairings.

Aaron Ramsey is expected to start in a midfield three with Rodrigo Bentancur and Federico Bernardeschi.

Wojciech Szczesny would expectedly start in goal and the Pole will hope to earn a clean sheet in his first game of the campaign.

Udinese are expected to play in a 3-5-2 formation, with Nahuel Molina, Ignacio Pussetto and Cristo Gonzalez in their team.