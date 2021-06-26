Ronaldo Euro 2020 exploits making life very difficult for Allegri and Juventus

Questions are being constantly asked about the future of Ronaldo at Juventus and right now, it is questionable if the Portuguese genius will be a Juve player next season.

The 36-year-old sits at the top of the Euro 2020 goalscoring table with five goals, two more than his nearest rival and the chances are good that he ends up finishing as the tournaments top scorer.

The Coronavirus pandemic has affected finances for almost every club on earth, only those with extremely rich backers are able to withstand the immense pressure that most clubs find themselves under.

The likes of Manchester City and PSG can carry on as usual but unfortunately, Juventus cannot and will have to work with a much-reduced budget, in fact, they will probably have to make cuts and that includes the playing staff.

Ronaldo is the clubs biggest earner and his salary is draining for the club and this is why his future in Turin is under scrutiny.

However, offloading the greatest goalscorer in the history of the game will take some doing.

This must surely be creating a headache for Max Allegri and Andrea Agnelli, they must know that it would not be the most popular move among the fan base if they were to sell Ronaldo.

Right now, all the Ronaldo leaving speculation is just that, speculation but we have yet to hear either the player or club come out and definitively state that he is staying and until they do, the rumour mill will continue to turn.

Ronaldo’s wages are large, however, you have to think that there are a bunch of fringe players, Aaron Ramsey as an example, who can be sold and the combined saving from those sales would not only match Ronaldo’s wages but also bring in some much-needed funds.

The more Ronaldo does at the Euros the harder it will become for Juve to sanction his sale, he is not putting himself in the shop window because everyone on the planet already knows how good he is but he is certainly showing the folly it would be to sell him.

This is likely to run for the entirety of the summer transfer window and all that will achieve is for the rampant speculation to continue to be a distraction that the Bianconeri can do without after such a turbulent season.

It would probably have made life a lot easier for Allegri and Agnelli if the former Real Madrid man had a poor Euros but that was always going to be a remote possibility.