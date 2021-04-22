Ronaldo flops but three Juventus players receive high ratings against Parma

Between costing his side a goal for failing to jump as a part of the wall (again), to receiving a late booking for angrily blasting the ball wide after the referee’s whistle, and generally being under-par, it’s fair to say that it was a tough night for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese missed the Atalanta clash last Sunday due to an injury, and was perhaps still not fully fit against Parma on Wednesday.

According it ilBianconero, CR7’s performance has been rated as 5/10 by most of the Italian newspapers.

On the contrary, three Juvnetus players received relatively high grades for their efforts last night.

The men in question are unsurprisingly Alex Sandro – the author of a brace that turned the result upside down – Matthijs de Ligt who put on a solid shift at the back whilst also contributing with a goal himself, and last but not least Juan Cudrado who provided two assists, taking his tally to 18 this season.

Here are the full ratings as mentioned by the source.

Tuttosport: BUFFON 6.5 DANILO 6 DE LIGT 7 BONUCCI 6.5 ALEX SANDRO 7.5 CUADRADO 7.5 MCKENNIE 6.5 BENTANCUR 6 ARTHUR 6.5 RONALDO 5.5 DYBALA 7 KULUSEVSKI 6 RAMSEY 6 RABIOT 6 BERNARDESCHI 6 COACH. PIRLO 6

Corriere dello Sport: BUFFON 6 DANILO 6 DE LIGT 7 BONUCCI 6 ALEX SANDRO 8 CUADRADO 7 MCKENNIE 5.5 BENTANCUR 6 ARTHUR 5.5 RONALDO 5 DYBALA 6.5 KULUSEVSKI 6 RAMSEY 6 RABIOT 6 BERNARDESCHI 6 COACH. PIRLO 6

Gazzetta dello Sport BUFFON 6 DANILO 6 DE LIGT 7 BONUCCI 6.5 ALEX SANDRO 7.5 CUADRADO 7 MCKENNIE 6 BENTANCUR 6.5 ARTHUR 6 RONALDO 5 DYBALA 6.5 KULUSEVSKI 6 RAMSEY 6 RABIOT 6 BERNARDESCHI 6 COACH. PIRLO 6

Calciomercato.com BUFFON 6 DANILO 6 DE LIGT 7 BONUCCI 6 ALEX SANDRO 8 CUADRADO 7 MCKENNIE 5.5 BENTANCUR 6 ARTHUR 5.5 RONALDO 5 DYBALA 6.5 KULUSEVSKI 6 RAMSEY 6 RABIOT 6 COACH. PIRLO 6

IlBianconero.com BUFFON 6 DANILO 5.5 DE LIGT 7 BONUCCI 6 ALEX SANDRO 8 CUADRADO 7 MCKENNIE 5.5 BENTANCUR 6 ARTHUR 6 RONALDO 5 DYBALA 6.5 KULUSEVSKI 6 RAMSEY 6 RABIOT 6 COACH. PIRLO 6